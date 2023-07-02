5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans heading into training camp
- Expect a 1-2 punch at running back
- C.J. Stroud will shock the NFL world
- DeMeco Ryans will silence the naysayers
By Randy Gurzi
4. Dalton Schultz scores 10 TDs for the Texans
When the Dallas Cowboys were unable to come to terms with Dalton Schultz, the sixth-year tight end headed southeast and signed a one-year deal with the Texans.
Schultz is coming off a decent campaign where he had 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were low due to being slowed by a knee injury as well as playing with Cooper Rush for five games with Dak Prescott on the bench with a thumb injury.
When both Prescott and Schultz were healthy again, he returned to the form we saw in 2021 (when he had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns). Schultz even went off in the postseason, catching 12 passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns.
Now in Houston, he's set to be a safety valve for the young C.J. Stroud. In that role, he should succeed and this second bold prediction is that he becomes the team's most reliable target in the red zone with at least 10 touchdown receptions.
That would be a career-high for Schultz and might wind up pricing him out in 2024. Even if that happens, his presence will be great for the development of Stroud.