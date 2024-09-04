5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in 2024
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have arrived at the 2024 season with loads of hype attached to their name. We've covered it all, but it ranges from MVP talks including C.J. Stroud to potential Super Bowl wins. These are lofty predictions but for the first time in maybe ever, this is a team that may be able to sustain such lofty expectations.
Lofty expectations are good. They help tell us if the team we like is all it's cracked up to be or if there is doom and gloom on the horizon. The Texans, barring massive injuries to key players, should live up to most of the loftiest of expectations. We hope Stroud wins the MVP and the club wins the Super Bowl, but those are huge goals. Goals that only one man and one team can achieve in a season.
We think there should be some more obtainable goals. Obtainable, but bold nonetheless. So with that, here are five bold predictions for the Texans this season.
C.J. Stroud finishes in the top 3 of MVP voting
It may not seem like a bold prediction, but we think it is. When you have a league filled with guys like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffery, Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and more, yeah, finishing in the top three is an achievement. It's a sign that you are among the elite of the elite. There are a lot of just high-caliber quarterbacks who have never finished in the top three before. Guys like Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Joe Burrow have never finished in the top three.
So while we're not predicting an MVP win, we are predicting Stroud to finish in the top three.