5 Blessings the Houston Texans will celebrate this Thanksgiving
Houston Texans Thanksgiving Blessing #4: WR, Tank Dell
Bobby Slowik's offense receives the majority of Houston's praises. They find ways to win in difficult times. That's what great offenses do, right? A hungry receiving core is paving the way for the Texans this season. Tank Dell is a vital part of that dynamic group. His speed, quickness, and acceleration make it difficult for defenders to stay with him down the field. He's come through in big moments for the Texans.
Becoming an open target downfield has helped the rookie receiver find an identity in Bobby Slowik's offense. This season, Dell ranks 26th in yards per catch (15.7) and 14th in receiving grade (82.3). He ranks 18th among his peers in yards (659) and ties 8th in touchdown receptions (6). We expect the Texans to continue to incorporate him in the offense more to finish out the season.
Houston Texans Thanksgiving Blessing #3: Week 3 Win against Pittsburgh Steelers
DeMeco Ryans' unit has been on a hot streak this season. They lost their first two games of the season before capturing their first win. A win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 was the game-changer. It was the first time C.J. Stroud demolished a noteworthy defense in his career. He earned his highest offensive grade of the season (91.1) and set the NFL rookie record for passing yards in a single game (470).
A stout performance against a top-tier opponent provided the Texans enough confidence to continue their regular season journey. Hiccups against the Falcons and Panthers are Houston's only blemishes since meeting with Mike Tomlin's team. C.J. Stroud used the big stage to prove he was worthy of being a starting quarterback. It jump-started the season, and they refuse to look back.