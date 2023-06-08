5 biggest strengths on the Houston Texans roster
Last year, the Houston Texans finished the season with a 3-13-1 record and would be tied with the Chicago Bears for the fewest wins in the NFL.
The Texans took a number of steps this offseason to make sure they are better this season. It started with a change at head coach with the hiring of DeMeco Ryans along with being aggressive in the NFL Draft with the selection of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third overall picks respectively.
There is no question that the Texans have more talent this season and these are five positions that are the strongest on the roster and will play a role if they do improve in the 2023 season.
Offensive Tackle
With a young quarterback, the best thing any franchise can do is to give him time in the pocket and protect his blindside. The Texans have certainly done that for C.J. Stroud with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard as their starting tackles.
In 2019, the Texans would trade two first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil and that trade may not have resulted in much in terms of wins but it has been a great trade. Tunsil has been one of the best left tackles during that time and was just named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career this past season.
On the right side is Tytus Howard, who was the Texans' first-round pick in 2019 and has developed into a solid right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Howard only allowed three sacks last season and is a player whose best football might still be ahead of him.