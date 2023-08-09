5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in their first preseason game
Can the Texans' defensive front stand up?
The 2022 Houston Texans were terrible against the run. Teams ran all over the Texans last season and improvements in this area are paramount for the team’s potential success this season. They brought in Sheldon Rankins and drafted Will Anderson Jr. with the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Both of these guys should help the Texans a great deal. Anderson has been a star in training camp so far and will get a chance to show the rest of the world his talents. If I were a betting man, I’d say Anderson gets a sack in his first pre-season game.
I expect the team to improve their run defense this season but just how much will it improve? I am also excited to see Henry To’oTo’o play as well. Reports from camp have been good for him and he has a chance to earn the starting middle linebacker role. He’ll be a key contributor in helping shut down the run game from the opposing teams.
Additionally, Jimmie Ward is considered one of the better run-support safeties in the league, so it will be interesting to see how well the defense stands up to the New England Patriots' rushing attack on Thursday night.