5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in final preseason game
Can the Houston Texans rush defense bounce back this week?
Against the Patriots, the Texans allowed only 78 yards rushing; however, last week the Dolphins embarrassed Houston to the tune of 205 yards on the ground. That's not going to get you many wins on Sundays. I know this is a passing league, but you still need to have a run game that opposing defenses respect, or you'll be facing a lot of cover two all day.
Which Texans run defense will we get on Sunday? I hope to see the team bounce back and hold the Saints down. New Orleans hasn't been great running the ball either, with a yards per carry less than four in Week One and less than three last week.
If the Saints come out and run the ball down the throats of the Texans, I might be concerned about that aspect of the game and their defense. Some players could find themselves on the outs come roster cut-down day on August 29th as a result too.