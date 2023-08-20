Houston Texans: 3 Winners and 2 losers from Texans Preseason game vs. Dolphins
The Texans lost to the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game of 2023 with a blowout loss of 28-3. Now there was a lot of bad that came out of this game but also a lot of good that come through this hard-fought loss against a well-rounded Dolphins team.
Skylar Thompson had an incredible game against the Texans as he threw three touchdowns for 157 yards on 15 of 22 passing attempts. He was able to pick apart the defense to help the Dolphins convert on fourth down (2/2) and third down with ease (9/15).
With that being said let's look at the winners and losers from the Texans' second preseason game of the year.
Winners
C.J. Stroud
The #2 overall pick seemed much more confident and collected this time around as he completed seven passes on twelve attempts for 60 yards and a passer rating of 71.5. He flashed the ability to get the ball out quickly, improvise outside of the pocket, and lead his team downfield cool and collectively.
He exhibited this near the end of the first quarter after a long 93-yard touchdown drive by the Dolphins which ended in a two-yard rushing touchdown by Raheem Mostert. Stroud answered back by marching the Texans down the field allowing Ka'imi Fairbairn to hit a 35-yard field goal to cap off an 11-play, 61-yard drive led by receptions to Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Robert Woods.