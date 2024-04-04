4 Wide Receivers the Houston Texans could look into drafting
The Texans should look into these 4 receivers ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.
By Tyler Lyman
There seems to be a split between the opinion of the Houston Texans drafting a wide receiver. Some say that they don't need to, then others say that it could benefit them. They have Nico Collins, who is very talented, Tank Dell, who showed much potential before he got injured, and Robert Woods. I think that if their top defensive tackles aren't there in the second pick during the second round why not grab another receiver? It will help C.J. Stroud and they will have a net to fall down on if one of their three starters gets injured.
Not to mention the fact that they just got Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Bills. Getting a top receiver like Diggs might lead them to believe they don't need another receiver. This is true, but some of these receivers in the draft play differently, and are built differently than all the other ones the Texans currently have on their team.
Xavier Legette from South Carolina
A big-body receiver such as Legette might just be the best choice for the Texans if they were to draft a receiver. Some have him going in the first round but I just don't think that will happen, I think he will go in the early or mid-second round. In 2023 he was able to get 1255 yards with 71 receptions and 7 touchdowns. His height being at 6'3 and weighing 227 lbs, if he were to be drafted to the Texans they would have a different type of receiver in their core.
Even though you could just throw the ball up to him every play that's not ideal. His release is not what it should be for NFL play, and he can rush his routes every once and a while. Just like his release, his breaks aren't very quick. He also does the best he can to make most passes a jump ball instead of getting past corners and waiting for the ball to come to him.
Javon Baker from the UCF Knights
Javon Baker seems to be the popular pick for the Texans if they draft a receiver. Many believe that he will fall to Houston and that he would fit in well. Last season with UCF he got 1139 yards with 52 receptions and 7 touchdowns. He stands at 6'1 and weighs 208 lbs. At the NFL combine he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash, jumped a 37" vertical, and also jumped a 10'1" in the broad jump. He's pretty well built as far as NFL wide-outs go. He also separates very quickly against corners and runs some of the best routes in the class.
He could improve his vertical and become a little bit more physical for jump balls. He could also drop a few balls now and then, but that could be easily fixed. He can also have some inconsistencies in finishing routes underneath. On run plays he much rather run a fake route than actually block the defensive back.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton
At 6'0 and 194 lbs, Jermaine Burton is more of a speedy receiver than a more physical one. He only accumulated 798 yards with 39 receptions and 8 touchdowns. He ran 4.45 40 time and jumped a 38.5" vertical and 11'1" broad jump. He has some good quickness and acceleration, he also has some great hands and when he was open it was going for big-time yards.
Some of his weaknesses include, having to use more force on run blocking, and is not creative enough when it comes to run after the catch. He also has a tendency to lose a catch when his feet lose track of the boundary.
Kaden Prather from the Maryland Terrapins
Prather got 666 yards with 42 receptions and 5 touchdowns. He is 6'4 and weighs 212 lbs. In 2023 he was named 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Like Legette, he is a big-body receiver, and he does go up and get balls. But one thing that is different between him and Legette is that plays like a good combination of a speedy receiver and a physical one. Most of his yards come from YAC (Yard after the catch) and he works back towards the ball.
He does lack a few things from his film, looking at his size his play strength might not completely match his look and build. With that his run blocking is more seen as a play off to him.
All of these receivers would be great options for Houston if it came down to the choice of drafting one. Each one would bring something unique to the whole receiver core with the Texans. Yet again this isn't the position they should be following the most. They seem to already have their receivers for 2024 down, but if they don't have any of their top picks there when they draft, why not grab one of these guys?