4 players who won their position battles in Texans Preseason
2. Denzel Perryman
The Texans looked to bolster the linebacker core to help the lackluster run game from last year. They did that by signing veteran Denzel Perryman. Perryman was originally drafted by the Chargers in 2015 where he played there for six seasons where his production was limited due to several injuries.
Over his six years with the Chargers, he played very well as a versatile linebacker in coverage and in the run game. He nabbed three interceptions, forced three fumbles, and added six pass deflections. While accumulating 349 tackles, five sacks, and 26 tackles for loss. Due to injury concerns the Chargers let him walk in 2020 where he was signed with open arms by the Las Vegas Raiders.
In 2021, Perryman had a career year that allowed him to go to his first Pro Bowl of his career as he had 154 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Last season, he seemed to be an enforcer in the run game with fourteen tackles for loss and 83 total tackles. While also nabbing two picks and adding two pass deflections.
So far this preseason, he's shown to be the same player from 2021, as he has made key plays for the Texans in every preseason game so far. He only has four tackles in the preseason, a sack, and an interception. His interception came on an impressive read of Tua's first pass against the Dolphins.
He then got a sack against Bailey Zappe on a stunt against the Patriots. He's shown his ability to cover and read offenses with ease and make plays with speed and efficiency. I think Perryman will become a pro-bowler in his first season as a Texan.