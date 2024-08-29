4 of the most surprising players cut by the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had to make some tough choices this season when it came down to their final 53 to start the season with. Like every team in the NFL, some talented guys just don't make the cut due to the depth of the team around them. The Texans found themselves in that situation once again, having to release talented, solid pros, due to a glut of talent.
The cut players may have been assets for the Texans, they may have been hinderances. We're not sure. What we do know is that the club made the moves they thought were best for the immediate future of the team.
That doesn't mean these four names would've been an issue, however. We think they were assets personally. Guys who could have helped, and in a few cases, could still help the team win this season.
FB Andrew Beck
We're not shocked that Andrew Beck was cut entirely on his own. What we're shocked more or less is that the franchise cut their best fullback. He was a solid lead-blocker, and while he wasn't much more than that, we would've thought he'd been a practice squad guy at the very least.
WR Noah Brown
The release of Noah Brown makes sense only if John Metchie III can step up to replace him in the lineup. If he can't, if someone else like Robert Woods or Xavier Hutchinson is the team's fourth wide receiver, then we're going to be very puzzled over Brown's departure. An up-and-down player, admittedly, Brown proved to be a great deep threat for C.J. Stroud. Someone needs to be able to replace that to justify this one.
WR Ben Skowronek
Ben Skowronek looked to be a lock as the team's fifth wide receiver, as well as a return man for punts and kickoffs. None of that happened. It's not surprising, he didn't overly impress this preseason. Yet, considering he was a trade that cost the Texans a late-draft pick, you'd think they'd try their best to recoup the loss of the draft pick by letting him start the season on the team.
LB Max Tooley
Few linebackers impressed this preseason but Max Tooley did. He wasn't some devastating force, but he played well enough to, in my opinion, be considered a starter. His run with the Texans isn't over, however, as he'll start the season on the squad's practice unit.