4 initial reactions to the Houston Texans' final 53-man roster
The Houston Texans have finalized their 53-man roster and most of the surprises came the day prior, when the team released both Desmond King and Christian Kirksey. There were a couple of others that were released that I didn't expect in my last 53 prediction but can't get them all right.
It's not likely that this current iteration of the roster will remain the same when the Houston Texans kick off the 2023 season, as they will look to fill in with some depth pieces or potential starters depending on who other teams release.
After reviewing the final roster, there were a few other things that stood out that we'll get into but the team made another trade of note, acquiring offensive lineman Kendrick Green from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the second trade the team has pulled off for an offensive lineman, which is a bit telling of where the team might believe they are in terms of depth.
The Texans can now turn their focus to the regular season and begin game planning for the Baltimore Ravens but let's jump into my four initial reactions to the Houston Texans' final 53-man roster.