4 Houston Texans who have the most to prove in 2024
By Chad Porto
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr. had a nice bounce-back season in 2023. A rookie in 2022, Stingley looked quite bad, and at times didn't seem like belonged on an NFL field. In year two, however, Stingley upped his play to near Pro Bowl levels of play. He became a player that many saw as a potential All-Pro and one of the best young corners in the league currently. The only thing is, that talent is far more about consistency than anything else.
And if Stingley is to prove that he's a true star in the league, he has to be consistent year in and year out. Especially as he's nearing the end of his rookie contract. Stingley, in year three of his contract, is eligible for an extension soon. That extension won't be nearly as big as he'd hope if he falls off, or slacks off at all in 2024. If his production isn't as good as it was in 2023, if not better, then there's no justification for Stingley to get the massive deal that he likely will demand.
Year three doesn't make or break for him as a player, but it is the year many will look to see if he's worth some of those massive extensions we see around the league.