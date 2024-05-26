4 Houston Texans who have the most to prove in 2024
By Chad Porto
Will Anderson Jr.
It may not seem like it, but the follow-up season for Will Anderson Jr. is going to be huge. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has to show that his rookie season was no fluke. It may seem harsh to suggest that as a possibility, but we've seen plenty of one-and-done seasons for guys. A lot of times you see a guy have a great rookie season and then he can't follow up on it. Or worse, yet, it becomes his new normal. A solid season, with solid skills but no upward mobility. No improvements. Nothing.
Just more of the same solid action. And that's fine if you draft someone in the sixth round and they become a 10-year pro who can realistically start for you, but when you take someone third overall, you expect far more than just a solid career. Sadly, the Houston Texans have had a history of drafting defensive ends high, who look great but never materialize.
Mario Williams and Jadeveon Clowney are both guys, who in the past, have shown an ability to be good enough. Williams had a few strong seasons but never became the transcendent player many hoped for and Clowney is a journeyman at this point in his career. That may not be Anderson's career trajectory but it could be, which is why a far more impressive second season is in order.