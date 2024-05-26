4 Houston Texans who have the most to prove in 2024
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have a huge season in 2024. They are the team of the AFC in 2023, the toast of Houst,on and the pride of Texas. They are the team in the NFL and they have all the reasons in the world to be. They have the presumed franchise quarterback, a potentially elite defense, several of the best playmaking wide receivers in the NFL, and the new hotness with head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Everything is falling into place. At least, it should be. The thing is, you can't assume in life. Least of all in the NFL. There are too many variables to factor in to get a good idea of what is coming down the road. Too many changing variables. There are too many possibilities to account for that could change the outcome of the season.
Many of whom start and end with the players themselves. While we have full faith in the coaching staff, the training staff, the front office crew, and the players themselves, the fact is that each season there are new expectations. Those expectations can affect and factor into the production of the players at hand.
We don't think these players are destined to fail, regress, or bottom out but these are the players with arguably the most to prove. Whether it's their status in the hierarchy of the NFL, their status as a game-changer, their merits for a massive contract or whether or not they're the malcontent that many paint them to be. There are a lot of reasons guys could need a big year and these are the four that we think have the most on the line in 2024.