3 Texans players you shouldn't get used to in training camp
Tight End Teagan Quitoriano
The Texans have a fierce battle brewing behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover. One that both Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan don’t want to give up. Both have excelled in training camp, but Jordan gets the edge with how well he has played. If you’ve followed training camp coverage over the last week, you’d know Quitoriano has played very well. The issue is leaping to take Jordan’s roster spot. It’s still early, but Jordan has run away with this opportunity, and he likely won’t give it back.
That leaves Quitoriano without a roster spot, and maybe out of Houston entirely. I mentioned earlier the Texans may have to let go of some good players, and that may happen here with Quitoriano. He’s been a productive player for Houston in the passing game and in the run game. However, he’s got a long road to go to make this roster. The Texans may find a tight end-needy team that lost a guy in the preseason and be able to recoup a draft pick via trade.
The Texans have a fifth tight end on this roster too, Dalton Keene. If Houston can’t bring back Teagan to the practice squad, Keene may be the fourth tight end they keep around.