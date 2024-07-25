3 Texans players you shouldn't get used to in training camp
The Houston Texans are eight days into their training camp at NRG Park, and we have had a great look at this roster heading into the preseason. Houston has added depth in some positions before their first game is played, adding Cam Akers to the running back room, along with players stepping up that some people may not have expected, like Brevin Jordan. It’s early, but we’re getting a great look at how these position battles are shaping up so far.
The Texans are about to hit the field to open up the preseason, as they face the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game next Thursday. For some, that will be the only time they get on the field in a Texans uniform, which begs the question. Who on this roster should we not get used to in training camp?
The Texans added plenty of depth this off-season, which means they’ll have to let go of some good players. We’ve reached the season where everybody is going to have their 53-man roster predictions, and some may look completely different from the rest. They have depth everywhere, and it’ll be hard to finalize a deep roster like the Texans have.
These four preseason games will give the Texans a great look at not only how their roster sits, but how their many positional battles are shaping out. They have plenty of battles all across their roster, and an extra preseason game should help make the decision easier for the front office.