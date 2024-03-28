3 Texans players who will not be missed in the 2024 season
It's a short list, but we were able to think of a few names.
All of the discouse through these first three weeks of Texans' free agency has been about the additions, and rightly so. Given how much they surprised people last year, and how much cap space they had to work with, it was always assumed that they'd be big spenders, and that was certainly true: there's going to be more than a couple new faces on defense next year, including Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Michael Ford, and Denico Autry. That kind of turnover isn't uncommon in the NFL, but it also doesn't change the fact that the Texans were one of the more aggressive teams across the league this offseason. And since plenty has already been said about how the team will look next season, let's take a moment to name some guys who either definitely won't or probably won't be on the team next year, just because. These are the three Texans players who won't be missed next season.
1. Teair Tart, DT
This one's an easy call, if only because Texans fans never really got to know him in the first place. Houston claimed him off waivers at the end of December, and Tart only ended up playing in two games for them. In those two games, he played a grand total of 29 snaps and had three tackles; he was inactive for both of their playoff games. He's still a free agent, though Tart is only 27 and is one year removed from his best career season with the Titans, so maybe there's a team out there that'll roll the dice on him. It just doesn't seem like it'll be the Texans.
2. Denzel Perryman, LB
Perryman's one season in Houston was ... fine? He missed a good chunk of the season, only playing in 12 games, but he started 11 of those and ended the season graded highly as a run stopper by PFF (79.8). He wasn't good in coverage, but that's pretty consistent with the type of player he's been for most of his nine-year career. And even if Perryman can still fill a role somewhere – which the Chargers think he can – losing him doesn't seem as bad when the team turns around and adds Hunter, Al-Shaair, and Autry. It wasn't the worst one-year stint that's ever happened in Houston, but his time in Houston was forgettable.
3. Adrian Amos, S
Yet another one-year – if you could even call it that – dice roll that just didn't work out last season. Amos was released by the Jets mid-season last year, and the Texans picked him up in early December. He played five games for Houston without a start, but did play over 40% of the defensive snaps in their Week 15 win, and almost *80%* the following week. He was mostly a special teams player for them after that, and Amos finished his Texans stint with five tackles. There was a time when Amos was a starting-caliber safety, but considering how weak the even is for top safeties this season, it doesn't feel like there will be too much demand for a veteran backup who will be 31 when next season starts and only really plays special teams at this point.