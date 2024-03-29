3 Texans players who could be nice surprises in 2024
If Houston repeats as AFC South champs next year, expect to hear these names a bunch.
If there's one thing that the Texans have had in abundance lately, it's nice surprises. After a three-win season in 2022, Houston turned things around on a dime, riding the success of rookie QB CJ Stroud to a surprise AFC South title last year. The Wild Card home win was just the icing on top, and playing the Ravens tough through the first half of the Divisional round was, frankly, a nice surprise of its own considering how dominant Baltimore was all season. The Texans won't sneak up on anyone this year, however, and they'll head into 2024 with way more attention focused on their up-and-coming stars. Still, every year a team has two or three guys that seemingly come out of nowhere to be major contributors, and these are the three that may make a bigger name for themselves in Houston.
Christian Harris, LB
After being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2022 Draft, Harris' rookie season was a bit of a disaster. He appeared in 12 games, starting 11 of them, and finished with an overall PFF grade below 30 (that's bad). Then, in his sophomore year last season, things noticeably improved – he started more games, made more tackles, and was ever so slightly better as a pass-rusher. He'll need to stop missing so many tackles (over 16% both seasons) if he wants to stay on the field, especially now that the Texans have added a handful of established vets to their defensive front. His pick-six in Houston's Wild Card win over the Browns last season was easily the highlight of his young NFL career, and his accomplished three-year career at Alabama makes it easy to see a world where he can eventually be one of the better linebackers in the AFC South. With guys like Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Denico Autry pulling away a lot of attention, Harris will get plenty of opportunities to make plays and proves he belongs in Houston longterm.
Brevin Jordan, TE
"Nice surprise" is a relative term, especially considering we kind of know the type of player Jordan is. In his three years as a pro – all spent in Houston – Jordan has consistently been around the 20-catch, 200-yard mark. He won't get the attention that Dalton Schultz gets, which is exactly why he's a sneaky good candidate for this next season. He's primarily an in-line tight end, but when Schultz, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Joe Mixon are all on the field with Jordan, he's a decent matchup problem waiting to happen for the Texans. He's a decent red zone threat, too: five career touchdowns in three years, for a backup tight end, isn't half shabby. There are certainly more high profile breakout season candidates on the Texans roster, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Jordan have a great year in 2024.
Nico Collins, WR
Admittedly, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Collins played well next year, considering he went over 1000 yards receiving for the first time in his three-year career last season. But if you look at Collins' career as whole, the year-over-year growth is eye-popping. Here are his overall offensive grades from PFF since he was drafted:
2021: 65.6
2022: 72.4
2023: 91.4
Not only is Collins getting better every year, but he's doing so in huge chunks. He basically turned into a YAC star out of the blue this past season, which was something that wasn't really a part of his game for the first two years with the Texans. He's also dropping less than 5% of the passes thrown his way, and CJ Stroud had a 127.8 passer rating when he targeted Collins. So here, the "nice surprise" isn't that he plays well, but that Collins continues his rapid ascent and establishes himself as one of the premier 3-4 wide receivers in the NFL. He only started 10 games last season – imagine what his stat line could look like with 17.