3 Texans contracts we were happy to see end, 2 we're eager to see expire
No. 2 player the Houston Texans were right to let walk: Phillip Dorsett, WR
Brandin Cooks notwithstanding, the Texans haven't gotten much production from their wide receiver corps in recent years, which is why they decided to give the group a makeover this offseason. Cooks is now with the Cowboys and Houston brought in Robert Woods to take his place. The team's brass also signed Noah Brown to ensure that whichever quarterback they choose in the upcoming draft has enough weapons at his disposal.
The Texans could take either Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jordan Addison with their second first-round selection but whoever ends up being the pick will most like be an upgrade over Phillip Dorsett.
Just like O.J. Howard, Dorsett was a star at the college level but his success didn't carry over into the NFL. Still, Houston needed to make upgrades to their wide receiver unit in 2021, so they added him to their practice squad after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the start of the regular season.
A first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, Dorsett was cut not long after signing with the Texans and promptly joined the Seattle Seahawks before returning to Houston late in the 2021 season. The top brass liked what he did and brought him back for 2022.
Dorsett went on to play 15 games with four starts and caught 20 passes for 257 yards with one touchdown last year. Granted, the Texans' quarterback situation was far from optional last season but Dorsett didn't precisely play at a Pro Bowl level, which is why general manager Nick Caserio let him walk in free agency.
Even though the Texans' wide receiver unit could still use a boost in the draft, parting ways with Dorsett and signing Noah Brown seems like the best course of action.