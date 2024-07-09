3 surprising Texans players who won't make the team in 2024
Cornerback Desmond King
A possible decision based on where Kamari Lassiter plays. Desmond King may be released by the Texans for the second time in as many seasons. In his first stint with the team, King played very well. He totaled 89 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. That didn’t help his roster status, however, as he was released in 2023 in favor of Tavierre Thomas.
Now that King is back for another stint with the team, he’s once again battling for not only a starting job but a roster spot. If it’s not Lassiter that beats him out, it could be new addition Myles Bryant. Bryant comes over from New England with 17 games of starting experience at only 26 years old. With the talent they currently have at Nickel not named Desmond King, there’s a good chance we won’t see him on the roster for the start of the season.
King is still 29 years old and can have an impact on multiple other teams in need of a nickel corner. However, his time in Houston is running out, and the preseason is likely the final time we see him in a Texans uniform. Desmond King is a fighter, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Texans are trying to replace him with multiple different players right now.