3 surprising Texans players who won't make the team in 2024
Every year NFL teams surprise fans by releasing starters or quality players. Whether because of a money issue, or they’re just getting outplayed by a rookie in training camp. The Texans will also be subject to those decisions this year as training camp opens on July 18th, and the first open practice begins on July 23rd. Will there be any surprise moves leading up to Week 1? We’ll find out as training camp rolls on, but a few players could be looking for new homes soon.
The added depth the Texans added to both sides of the ball means fewer chances veterans have to stick around for this season, and more opportunities younger players on rookie contracts have to perform. There are enough battles to go around this year for Houston, and they should last through training camp and preseason.
One rookie you could pencil in as a starter is Kamari Lassiter, the only question is where. He worked out both as a slot corner and boundary corner this spring, and can easily start at either one. They may take their time deciding where Lassiter will play. However, it will affect roster decisions on multiple veterans in the secondary. The Texans will have a fun time coaching him not only this summer but as the season goes on.
Owner Cal McNair is excited about this team as we’re just about two weeks away from training camp beginning, saying “It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, and we are looking forward to building on that heading into training camp,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “We can’t wait to celebrate and connect with our fans while debuting the organization’s new look.”