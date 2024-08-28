3 surprising players who the Houston Texans kept on the roster
By Chad Porto
WR Steven Sims
To be honest, I get why Steven Sims made the team. The five-year pro spent the 2023 season with the Houston Texans and there's familiarity there. That said, he didn't make the team due to excelling in his limited time with the Texans last year. Instead, he made the team because he seems to be the go-to guy for returns in 2024. Sims will undoubtedly be the team's punt and kick return guy for the upcoming season.
I'm a pretty big fan of not just giving the respect to the special team players that they deserve but also expanding and emphasizing that area of the game more. What I'm not a fan of is giving a guy a roster spot just because of his return skills. Not unless he's a next-level returner. If we're talking about someone as good as Josh Cribbs or Devin Hester, sure, you give that man a roster spot.
Yet, Sims as a returner isn't anything special. If he was, he wouldn't be on his third team in six years. Sims has a ceiling that won't ever be broken and that's ok. However, we didn't need to lose someone like Desmond King or Max Tooley to a one-note guy. The team had other options who could've been just as mediocre as Sims.