3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of DeMeco Ryans heading into 2023
Strength: Playoff experience
The ultimate goal for the Houston Texans is a Super Bowl title, which would be the first in the franchise's history. However, it is unlikely that it will happen immediately and the Texans should be looking to improve season over season with the first goal being an AFC South division title.
The good news for the Texans is that DeMeco Ryans knows what it takes to not only get to the playoffs but win in the playoffs. He would have three playoff games as a player, in 2011 with the Houston Texans and 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles, but has really gained playoff experience as a coach.
In the six seasons as a coach with the 49ers, they would make the playoffs in three of them and reached the Super Bowl once and the NFC Conference Championship Game twice. The past two seasons as defensive coordinator would end in the NFC Conference Championship Game but the experience to call plays for the defense in high-pressure situations should help as he takes that next step as head coach.