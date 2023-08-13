3 strengths and 2 weaknesses of DeMeco Ryans heading into 2023
After seeing their previous two head coaches (Lovie Smith and David Culley) last only one season each, the Houston Texans elected to go with a younger head coach in DeMeco Ryans. The former Texans' draft pick is only 39 years old and is the fourth youngest head coach in the NFL.
The hire makes a lot of sense as the Texans try to re-establish a culture for the franchise and try to build toward a Super Bowl title. However, it also comes with a certain level of risk with such a different approach so let's break down the strengths and weaknesses for DeMeco Ryans entering the 2023 season.
Weakness: Inexperience as a coach
Let's start with the most obvious weakness and that is his inexperience, not just as a head coach but as an NFL coach in general. This will be his first season trying to manage a coaching staff and being responsible for the entire roster.
However, even before being named head coach, DeMeco Ryans doesn't have a great deal of experience coaching in the NFL. He has two years as defensive coordinator (2021-2022), three seasons as inside linebacker coach (2018-2020), and one season as defensive quality control coach (2017).
A lack of experience doesn't automatically mean he is going to struggle, and over the past few seasons younger coaches, like Sean McVay and Nick Sirianni, have had success almost immediately but until DeMeco Ryans' can show what he can do this will be a weakness.