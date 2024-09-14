3 storylines that fans should be following with the Sunday Night Game
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are looking to take a big win from the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The two teams will meet for the second time this season, with the clubs squaring off in the Hall of Fame Game during the preseason. That game was an exhibition that didn't count in any meaningful way. This time, it does.
After the win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, there are many lingering questions. Questions that need to be answered before the toughest parts of the season arrive. If the Texans can't get some things figured out when the Kansas City Chiefs and other equally talented teams pop up down the line, then the Texans' season could be derailed significantly.
So these are three storylines we thinks fans should be watching on Sunday.
Can C.J. Stroud play with the lights on brightest?
The Houston Texans weren't a prominently featured team last season. For good reason. The 10-7 record was unexpected and few expected C.J. Stroud to look as good as he did. Now, Stroud has to prove that he's not only the same guy we saw play in 2023 but that he's even better in 2024. Performing at a high level when the pressure is truly on is a true sign of talent when it comes to quarterback play. So Sunday Night Football will be a major testing ground for Stroud.
Will the defense look better against a poor Chicago Bears offense?
The Bears offense isn't good. It could be down the road, especially if rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud steps up and plays well. Until that happens, however, the Bears offense will struggle to win games. Especially if Williams can't throw for more than 100 yards in a game. The Texans defense has a chance to look good against the Bears and we're hoping that's exactly what happens.
Will the big additions of the Houston Texans step up in Week 2?
The arrival of Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, and Danielle Hunter brought with them the idea that they would make the Texans better in part, by playing well. Mixon dominated last week, while Diggs took advantage of a few well-placed passes. Hunter, however,r didn't show up. He needs to this week if the Texans are going to win. More importantly, Diggs and Mixon have to continue their Week 1 performances to further put the Texans over the top against a tough Bears defense.