3 rookies who need to prove their worth during training camp in order to start
By Pavithr Goli
Jawhar Jordan
Selected in the sixth round by the Texans, Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan is another player who must fight for his spot on the roster this upcoming season. Unlike Lassiter and Fisher, Jordan was a late Day 3 pick and must show his worth of being named to the 53-man roster. On the other hand, Lassiter and Fisher are heavily benefited by their high draft position, giving them the extra leeway for mistakes and room for growth. On the other hand, Jordan must fight for his position almost immediately. Furthermore, Jordan is stuck behind several seasoned veterans, clogging his way to being a member of being rostered this upcoming season.
The Texans bolstered their running back position this season after trading for former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon while Dameon Pierce is entering his third season following a disappointing sophomore campaign. Further, the Texans’ recent addition of former Rams and Vikings running back Cam Akers provides further hurdles for Jordan to fight for his way onto the Texans’ roster.
However, all hope is not lost for Jordan who has registered some strong performances entering training camp. This past week, Jordan has received praise from fellow running back Joe Mixon who labeled Jordan as “a good player. He’s been taking everything in the best he can”. Notable for his speed, Jordan can earn his way onto the roster by making a way onto the Texans’ special teams. With the change in NFL kickoff rules, the Texans could benefit from a speedy back who can return the ball, making Jordan an ideal fit for this position if he continues his strong performance in training camp.