3 rookies who need to prove their worth during training camp in order to start
By Pavithr Goli
Blake Fisher
With All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil sidelined over the past week as he recovers from his offseason knee injury, all attention has been directed to second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher. The Notre Dame guard has received a plethora of reps during this week’s training camp to fill Tunsil’s void on the offensive line. Despite Ryans’ assurances that Tunsil will be ready for the start of the season, this training camp is paramount for Fisher who will hope that his high draft standing is worth it for Stroud and the Texans’ offense.
Selected 59th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Texans’ addition of Fisher raised eyebrows from many analysts as many other talented players remained on the board. However, drafting Fisher provides the Texans with much-needed depth in the offensive line which has, in recent years, been significantly maligned with injuries. Although he is taking reps with the first team right now, Fisher will likely be jettisoned to a more reserve role throughout the season due to the seasoned experience that the Texans’ starters have. However, if Fisher can prove himself throughout camp, he may be able to rise the ranks of the Texans’ offensive line to be the first option off the bench in case an injury sidelines a lineman.
Lauded for his versatility, Fisher has been known to be able to be able to switch between playing right or left tackle. If Fisher can put up strong performances and continue developing throughout training camp, Fisher may see his name called upon early during the Texans’ season.