3 rookies who need to prove their worth during training camp in order to start
By Pavithr Goli
The Houston Texans returned to training camp this past week, and local media has been raving about the performances of the Texans’ star players. Whether it is the video clips of second-year quarterback CJ Stroud throwing lasers to recently acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs or the explosiveness of reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., who has seemingly put on more muscle, the Texans look to be ready and organized at the start of camp to reach their high expectations this upcoming season.
Not only does training camp signify the return of star players, but is the first real test for players to compete within their position to end up on the Texans’ 53-man roster. Positional battles in many places for the Texans also mean that several of the rookies on the roster have much to fight for. Due to the Texans’ limited draft class and many positions already filled with veteran players, rookies have their work cut out for them to earn themselves a spot on the roster for this upcoming season.
The following three rookies have the most to prove this upcoming season to find their place on the Texans’ gameday roster and potentially earn a starting position.
Kamari Lassiter
Drafted by the Texans in the second round, cornerback Kamari Lassiter is a rookie to watch for during training camp. A key member of Kirby Smart’s vaunted defense at the University of Georgia, Lassiter is in strong contention to become the starting cornerback for the Texans, opposite of star defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. Known for his ball-hawking abilities, Lassiter held opposing quarterbacks to just a 48.7 passer rating, earning him All-SEC honors in 2023.
Lassiter impressed coaches and players during the Texans’ OTAs that were held in early May where he notably broke up two passes while defending Stefon Diggs during team drills. Competing for the second cornerback position against veterans and former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, Lassiter will hope to continue excelling in team drills and locking up the Texans’ wide receivers in camp to cement his place as the starting cornerback this upcoming season.
This development is of even more importance for the Texans as they will be facing a vaunted lineup of quarterbacks this upcoming season. To achieve their pre-season expectations, the pass defense must be prepared and ready to defend against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers.