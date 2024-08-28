3 reasons why J.J. Taylor didn't make the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
J.J. Taylor was fun to watch. The preseason favorite highlighted what the Houston Texans offense could be like with him in the backfield. He was dynamic, electric, and a dynamo with the ball in his hands. Among all of the running backs on the team, he ranked second on the team in yards, third on the team in carries, and second on the team in yards per carry.
He was a lot of fun to watch, but sadly he just wasn't enough for the Texans to hang onto. The team opted to carry several more backs than expected, with Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, British Brooks, and Dare Ogunbowale as the team's running backs.
They cut Taylor and every fullback they had on their roster to make room for those players. Yet, if we're being honest, only two men really "deserved" their spot. At the very least over a guy like Pierce, who continues to be unimpressive. So why did Taylor miss out?
J.J. Taylor lacked the size of a British Brooks
Taylor is a shorter, quicker back, as opposed to someone like British "Bulldog" Brooks. Brooks runs so violently and can light up a linebacker as a lead-blocker, making him very versatile. He's a strong runner himself and with the added strength and size to play fullback, he makes for a better option than Taylor. Who, admittedly, wouldn't be able to fill the same role.
J.J. Taylor lacked the contract heft of Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon hasn't been on the field at all during preseason. Injuries limited him and considering how up and down he's played in the regular season as of late, the preseason was important. Arguably, the team may be better off with guys like Akers, Brooks, and Taylor behind the quarterback, but the Texans foolishly gave Mixon a huge contract, ensuring that they have to carry him on their roster going forward. Mixon may have a great season, but if we're simply looking at who earned their spots in the preseason, Taylor outshowed Mixon by a mile.
J.J. Taylor didn't show the versatility of Cam Akers
Taylor was a fantastic player, but up against it, I'd rather have Cam Akers and his versatility than Taylor right now. Akers had a respectable preseason and earned himself a spot despite being a late-acquisition. He did everything asked of him and you can't demand more than that from a guy like Akers.