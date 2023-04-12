3 reasons the Houston Texans should trade for Patriots QB Mac Jones
1. The Houston Texans could use the No. 2 pick in the draft on other needs
Quarterback is the Houston Texans' biggest need right now and they can't wait any longer to address it. However, they have other holes to fill and trading for Mac Jones would allow them to invest all their early picks in other position groups.
If Houston managed to acquire Jones, they could then use the second overall selection on Alabama defensive end William Anderson Jr. Jonathan Greenard is coming off a down year and Jerry Hughes isn't getting any younger, and Anderson -- one of the top prospects in the draft regardless of the position -- would give their pass-rush rotation an immense huge right off the bat.
Another alternative is taking Christian Gonzalez at No. 2 to round out a cornerback group that includes Tavierre Thomas and Derek Stingley Jr. You could argue that the second overall pick is too high of a slot to take cornerback but does it really matter if the Texans find a difference maker? The New York Jets used the No. 2 in last year's draft on Sauce Gardner and they seem to be pleased with their decision.
If the Texans decide to take the offensive route, they could go after Ohio State offensive tackle Parris Johnson Jr. or one of the top wide receivers in the class. Simply, having Mac Jones under center would allow Houston to have that kind of flexibility with the second-overall pick.