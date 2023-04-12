3 reasons the Houston Texans should trade for Patriots QB Mac Jones
The Houston Texans are expected to take a quarterback with the second overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although going with C.J. Stroud at No. 2 makes sense, you could make the case the Texans should instead address another need and trade for Mac Jones, who is reportedly on the trade block.
Head coach Bill Belichick didn't seem to meet eye to eye with Jones last season and is reportedly shopping Jones around the league. This is a rather amusing development when you take into account that the former Alabama standout was a first-round selection in 2021 and made the Pro Bowl that year.
Granted, Jones is coming off a rough season. His touchdown totals went down while his interceptions went up in his sophomore campaign. Similarly, his completion percent rate took a hit, going from 67.6 in 2021 to 65.2 last year. Then again, most of his regression could be blamed on offensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who had never held the position and had worked on the defensive side of the ball throughout most of his coaching career.
So why should Houston trade for Jones? Here are three reasons they should get on the phone with Belichick and get a deal done before the 2023 NFL Draft.
3. Mac Jones can realistically bounce back with the Houston Texans
Mac Jones isn't a franchise quarterback but he showed in his rookie season that he's more than capable of helping a team win games. His development was hindered by the presence of Matt Patricia but he would most likely get back on track under Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff in 2021 and followed head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston.
Despite the fact that Slowik will be a first-time offensive coordinator, his enticing background could help him do a good job of getting the most out of Jones. Slowik originally joined the Niners as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 but switched sides and became an offensive assistant in 2019. He quickly moved up his way up the San Francisco coaching staff while learning from Kyle Shanahan.
Given Slowik's quick rise in the coaching ranks and Ryan's decision to bring him with him, it's easy to see why he might be able to get the most out of Jones.