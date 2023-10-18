3 reasons the Houston Texans have exceeded expectations in 2023
- The Texans are 3-3 heading into their BYE Week
- DeMeco Ryans is the right coach for rebuilding
- CJ Stroud looks to be the franchise QB of the future
2. The Texans addressed as many needs as possible in the 2023 offseason
The Houston Texans faced cap constraints the last two years but they finally had enough room to make several signings this past free agency. They wasted no time and filled as many needs as possible without breaking the bank.
On offense, Houston signed running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz, and wide receiver Robert Woods. While none of these players are what you would consider Pro Bowl talent, they added much-needed depth to their respective positions. It took Singletary a few games to hit his stride but he had a season-best 58 yards on 12 carries against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Schultz has progressively seen his workload increase and Woods is second in the team with 22 catches.
On defense, the Texans brought in defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and safety Jimmy Ward. Moreover, they managed to bring back cornerback Tavierre Thomas. All of them have gone on to become integral parts of a defense that ranks ninth in the league in points allowed.
To complement their free-agency acquisitions, the Texans took advantage of the extra first-round pick they got in the Deshaun Watson trade and drafted Will Anderson Jr. third overall in this year's draft after a series of deals.
But as important as Anderson has been for the Texans in 2023, there's another rookie who's had a bigger impact.