3 questions we have after the Hall of Fame Game
By Ian Miller
As the clock struck midnight and the calendar turned to August, the NFL's return was upon us. The Houston Texans returned.
Sure, it is only the preseason. However, that means the stuff that counts is a short month away. Besides, there is a lot on the line with what happens on the field during the preceding month before the start of the regular season. A lot of which is important for the makeup of the team's initial 2024 roster.
With the return to the field came questions, and several of them, about the Texans. These are a few of the most pressing ones stemming from the Hall of Fame Game.
Question one: Where was Dameon Pierce?
It is a valid mindset not to play starters in the Hall of Fame Game. More often than not, teams tend not to play anyone in the starting lineup during the game as a preventative measure for any potential injuries.
With that said Pierce is not a starter for the Texans this year. Sure, Joe Mixon is currently resting a minor quadriceps injury, but he is expected back soon.
Thus, not seeing Pierce anywhere on the field on Thursday night came as a surprise. If he is the presumed running back two on the Texans' roster, that might now be in question after both Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers had stellar outings. Akers even snagged a touchdown pass from Case Keenum.
Both backs split the first half snaps, rushing for double-digit yards, and each caught a pair of throws. Ogunbowale had 35 total yards on five touches, while Akers had 31 total yards on seven touches.
Question two: Who stepped up at the pass rush?
At this point, it is no secret that Denico Autry is suspended for the first six weeks of the season. We hoped to figure out who would step up in the rotation during his absence.
The short answer is no one. Houston played six drives on defense, and there was, at best, a minimal pass rush. It was a rough day for both defenses, as there were 31 combined points by halftime.
With that in mind, the Texans' veteran pass rushers did not play. No, Derek Barnett. No Jerry Hughes. The search for who might fill in for Autry continues into next week.
Question three: Was Davis Mills auditioning for a job?
The third-year quarterback played a methodical first pair of drives on offense. He had a 14-play and a 12-play possession, resulting in 10 points, before being pulled for Keenum in the second quarter.
The reason for discussing Mills is because of all of the quarterback injury news today.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a plantar fascia injury and could miss time early in the season. They are a team with a fair amount of expectations this year, so it could be imperative for Los Angeles' upper brass to bring in a rental quarterback.
A few moments before kickoff on Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith, was set to undergo imaging for a knee and hip problem, per Gregg Bell. There is no current timetable for his return, unlike Herbert.
With that injury, it is entirely plausible for Seattle to call the Texans and make an offer for Mills, especially after what the football world saw on Thursday night.
Another contender to inquire about Mills is the Las Vegas Raiders. They are not currently dealing with injuries. However, the quarterback competition has, reportedly, not gone well for either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew.
It would not be out of the realm of possibility for the Raiders to want to add to a struggling room and add to the crowded competition.
One thing that is for sure, is Mills played an incredible game on Thursday. One that could have caught the eye of a lot of potentially interested trade parties.