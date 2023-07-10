3 questions for the Houston Texans wide receivers entering training camp
Will Nathaniel "Tank" Dell answer the hype?
It’s been a while since the Houston Texans have had a receiver coming into town with as much hype as Dell. The question is, will he answer the hype? So far, in the limited practices from OTAs and minicamps, analysts and fans alike have been impressed.
We’ve discussed what Dell might be able to do in this offense and also on special teams. His quickness will be a huge asset in the return game if the Texans elect to line him up in this role. It will also help in running routes and creating separation. The concern with him is his size but there are others in the NFL comparable that have done well in the NFL.
I expect the Texans will move him around the field, lining him up and getting him in motion to help keep the bigger corners from being able to jam him at the line. He will also make a great weapon in the screen game with his open-field skills.
If Dell proves the hype to be real, he will provide Stroud with a great outlet from the slot position and Dell has phenomenal open-field abilities and should be able to rack up some nice after-the-catch yardage.
Will the Houston Texans wide receiver corps prove the national media wrong?
A lot has been made about the young receiving corps of the Houston Texans and where they stand when compared to the rest of the league. Not only are they young but first-time Texans, Noah Brown, and Robert Woods could provide some veteran leadership, but they aren’t exactly considered top-flight receivers.
"...all the guys are working really hard working really well with what they’ve been doing. They’ve been adapting to what we ask them to do, and they’re competing each day."- Coach Ryans
The Texans have some talent in their receiver room, and I think they will surprise some fans and media. But make no mistake, the Texans will be a run-first team but in the meantime, they have some guys that if they continue to develop and make plays, will give the Texans a solid, complimentary passing game.
If Stroud can be the uber-accurate quarterback he was in college, this receiving corps has the horses to make some plays. Texans’ offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik can help in this process too by designing plays that will take advantage of individual talents and strengths, to scheme guys open downfield.
The talent is there, the question will be whether that potential comes to fruition and provides a spark in the Texans’ offense. If they can, this offense just might be better than a lot of folks think.