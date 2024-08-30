3 Practice squad players most likely to be called up
By Chad Porto
Injuries and poor play affect every team in the NFL and the Houston Texans aren't going to be any different. The squad won't be able to avoid the injury bug or declining play from expected star players as those are issues that everyone will have to deal with during the NFL season.
The Texans will likely have to make some roster moves throughout the season, cutting guys under contract, signing names from free agency, trading for guys, or even just promoting them from within. An inexpensive way to improve the team is to sign guys off the practice squad that every NFL team has.
The Texans may be one of the teams this season that opts to sign a practie squad player (or a few) to main roster contracts to help with injuries or poor positional play. These are three of the names we think have the best bet to make the jump from the practice squad to the main roster.
OT Kilian Zierer
This will be Kilian Zierer's second year within the organization, and with the concerns we have over the offensive line, Zierer or one of his colleagues on this unit could easily get the call to start a few games (if not more. Cameron Erving is also a name that could get the callup, as he's able to play multiple positions on the offensive line.
RB J.J. Taylor
We liked J.J. Taylor this preseason, but with five running backs already on the team, we get why he didn't make the team. Though with Joe Mixon's age, Cam Akers' injury history, and the unimpressive play of Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale, the odds that Taylor makes the roster at some point are very real. There is depth here but there are also question marks. Which bolds well for Taylor's future.
LB Max Tooley
Christian Harris is already on the injured reserve. Jake Hansen is filling in for him to start the season. Henry To'oto'o has been inconsistent at best, and awful at worst. Azeez Al-Shaair is moving to the outside this season, essentially replacing Blake Cashman, who played on a near-All-Pro level last season. The linebackers behind them aren't any more impressive. If the unit struggles or can't stay healthy, which considering the precedents these players have established, seems likely, then we could very easily see Tooley on the roster full-time by the end of the year.