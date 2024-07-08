3 potential players on the trade block that the Houston Texans could use
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are one of the most stacked teams in the NFL. They've added some major names, seemingly found some rookies that can help right away, and brought back key players to help ensure the best season possible in 2024. That doesn't mean this team is perfect.
The offensive line is in doubt, the defensive tackle situation is murky at best, and there's no guarantee that the new prized running back, Joe Mixon, is going to be the asset the team needs him to be. So when looking at Pro Football Network's latest tweet/post, we saw some names that could help the Texans in 2024.
These are names that are rumored to be on the trade block in 2024 and may be traded by the time the season starts. The Texans, presumably, don't need a lot of help but if they could land one of these three players, depending on circumstances, then the squad may be able to write their ticket to the Super Bowl.
3. DE/OLB Joey Bosa - Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa has had a rough go of it with Los Angeles in the last few years. They've struggled to be a winning squad, and Bosa can't seem to stay healthy. As a defensive end, the Texans are set but if he can be added to the lineup as a hybrid player then there's a lot of value. You can move him around as needed at both linebacker and defensive end while sliding someone like Danielle Hunter inside to accommodate him at defensive end. He'd be a luxury piece but of all the names here, he'd be among the most impactful.
2. RB Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
The Houston Texans could call the New Orleans Saints and get Alvin Kamara if the experiment with Joe Mixon stalls, or if Dameon Pierce doesn't bounce back. Kamara has had his fair share of off-the-field issues, and he may not be the most reliable player right now, but purely as an on-field fit, there is no better for the Texans. He's able to play alongside a better ball carrier, while also being able to provide another pass threat for Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud. Kamara is what the Texans are hoping Pierce or Mixon can do in 2024.
1. DT Cameron Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers
The ideal trade prospect on this list is the Pittsburgh Steeler all-timer in Cameron Heyward. His ability to play inside and out on the defensive line is a valuable asset that the Texans could benefit from. So is the fact that he's a natural defensive tackle and the team desperately needs help inside.