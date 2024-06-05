3 most concerning positions for Houston Texans this year
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had a very active offseason in 2023. They traded for Stefon Diggs, signed Danielle Hunter, and made a flurry of selections at the 2024 NFL Draft. That and so much more. They didn't need to overhaul too many spots, but talent was certainly added. Yet, it's not the positions that talent was added to, but positions that didn't see such major names added to them.
Not only where it wasn't, but where it was and to such a degree. After all, the Texans could've made significant moves, but if they didn't make moves that made them better, then we still have some concerns. A concern like the players the Texans GM and coaching staff added that may end up being no better than the ones we lost out. We don't know if the moves they made improved the Texans or not, so we have to wait to see and see.
Yet, when you add guys like Diggs and Hunter, you're far more at ease that they'll continue to play well. After all, they have a steady body of work to their name. Many of the players added didn't or don't have the same name-value as the Hunter and Diggs' of the team. So we're unsure if the guys they did get to help bolster these problematic positions are going to make the play on the field better.
We certainly hope so, but it's too early to say for sure. So with that, these are the three positions we have concerns bout as we head into training camp.