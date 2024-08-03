3 players who disappointed in the Hall of Fame Game
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans first preseason game is in the books and there were a lot of highlights to come out of it. Both Case Keenum and Davis Mills looked pretty competent in their roles, while the receivers made some fantastic plays. Namely, Xavier Hutchinson, who was all over the place, catching anything remotely close to him. Jake Hansen impressed in limited action, while Troy Pride and Solomon Byrd were among your best players on the day according to PFF (who at least played more than 10 snaps).
Yet, that doesn't mean the entire team looked good. There are a few guys who are fighting for spots that didn't have their best outing on Thursday night. They may not have been bad, but they didn't make their case for a spot all the more obvious.
These are the three players that disappointed.
John Metchie III
When it comes to the wide receiver position, it's as stacked as stack can be. It's so stacked the team's five best wide receivers didn't even play (Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and Robert Woods). Despite that, the Texans receivers were still everywhere, with Hutchinson and Ben Skoronek leading the way. Yet, a name who didn't impress was former second-round pick John Metchie III.
He's been making waves in practice lately, but that didn't translate to the field this time. He wasn't getting open, and he didn't seem to make much of an impact on the Bears defense at all. They just didn't see him as a threat. Maybe it's on Mills and Keenum for not finding him more often, and forcing him into the action but Metchie's outing can not be considered a good one considering he's already on the outside looking in.
Jamal Hill
The Houston Texans already said goodbye to one rookie this season, technically, could a second be on his way out? Jamal Hill looked out of place, slow to react, and overwhelmed at times. His outing could've been far better, and currently ranks dead last out of every Texans player according to PFF. While Max Tooey is getting a lot of love for just three plays, those three plays will get him more reps. More reps may not help Hill out on making this team. As a sixth-round pick, he and Tooey (a fellow rookie) have about the same inherent value. So Hill has to up his game. Especially with how well Jake Hansen and Tarique Barnes also played.
Myles Bryant
Hill and Metchie may not make the team. Unless Myles Bryant falls apart, that won't be his future. However, he is battling for a starting spot. A spot he may no longer be in the lead for. Considered by many to be the second or third-best corner on the team, Bryant was brought in to help give the Texans a strong trio of corners. Yet, Bryant got torched against the Bears. He was third-worst in PFF scores for the game among Texans' defenders, and the worst of all the defensive backs. Against a second-team set of receivers and quarterbacks, that's not what you want to see.