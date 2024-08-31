3 players who are entering a make or break season with the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
Hope abounds in 2024. The Houston Texans are heading into a new season with loads of potential and optimism, and for good reason. They're coming off of a 10-win season in 2023, not to mention an AFC South crown and a decent playoff run. The roster only got better in the offseason with the additions of Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. Now, the team needs to go and prove itself this season and justify all the offseason hype.
That means some guys will have to play up to their potential, while others will need to exceed theirs. Some, however, just need to show up at all. Several members of the Houston Texans are on their last legs with the team, even if they're not in the final year of their contracts.
While hope abounds, patience does not. It's high time these three players prove their worth, lest we suffer through another year hearing about their "potential".
Dameon Pierce
After a solid 2022, many believed Dameon Pierce was on the verge of breaking out for the Houston Texans in 2023. That didn't end up happening and he even lost his spot to Devin Singletary. After the 2023 season ended, the team started to direct their focus on a starter, trying for Saquon Barkley but settling on Joe Mixon. A trade that did not put confidence in Pierce or his long-term future with the club. Now he's backing up Mixon while trying to fend off Cam Akers. A slow start to his season could result in the team moving on from him for good. Especially if Akers or backup British "Bulldog" Brooks put on some strong performances.
John Metchie III
It's not his fault that John Metchie III has fallen to this point. Illness and injuries can happen to anyone, and sadly for Metchie, they both happened to him. The Texans weren't going to wait for him to get his stuff together, and instead drafted Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, while also trading for Stefon Diggs. Diggs' arrival will further hamper Metchie, but the hope is that Metchie can step up in 2024. If he struggles this season, however, after all the talent they cut just to keep Metchie, he likely won't be back in 2025.
Christian Harris
Christian Harris has been pretty up and down since being drafted by the Houston Texans. Injuries and poor performances have affected him, but he showed glimpses in 2023 of a solid starter. If he can't build upon that, or worse yet, regresses in 2024, there's no real reason to believe he'll finally turn it around in year four. Things got harder for him to start the newest campaign, as he'll miss some time due to injury. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Jake Hansen to start the season. Hansen had a solid preseason and is seen as someone who is just biding his time, things could get bad for Harris. If Hansen balls out, Harris may be coming back into the fold as a backup. At that point, he may just be traded.