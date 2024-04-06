3 players we'd like to see the Houston Texans trade for
With question marks still at LB, DT, and CB, you should expect at least one more position to be filled before the draft in three weeks.
Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen
While new GM Adam Peters said the Commanders aren't trading Allen, he could absolutely be available for a price. Many players whose GMs said "aren't available" became available later when a shocking trade took place. Allen grew frustrated as last season wore on, and it became evident that could be the final year he's in Washington. There were talks he could be shipped out at the trade deadline, but nothing materialized. Now, teams could start calling again as Washington tries to build up their draft picks for a rebuild.
Allen totaled 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, and 19 QB hits in a dominant season, and Washington's lone bright spot of 2023. Washington signed Allen to a four-year/$72 M extension that keeps him under contract through 2025. This year, Allen makes a base salary of $14M and has a cap hit of $21M. Restructuring his deal may have to be done after arriving in Houston to help fit under the salary cap. But it's a move that would put their defense over the top for years to come.
Houston may have to pay up for Allen, however. Given he's 29 years old and has been the glue of their defense for the last few years, it may take more to acquire him than it would for a veteran like Lattimore.