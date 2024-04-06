3 players we'd like to see the Houston Texans trade for
With question marks still at LB, DT, and CB, you should expect at least one more position to be filled before the draft in three weeks.
New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
Lattimore is in the middle of a five-year/$97 M deal from New Orleans and was a part of trade speculation prior to free agency began. With another three years left on his contract, Lattimore becomes a free agent after the 2026 season. Lattimore would likely need a revised contract to fit under the team's salary cap, with a base salary of $16M, and a cap hit of $31M for this season. The financials would make a trade complicated, but they could take the same approach they did with Diggs, and shave the final few years off of his deal to make it work.
Last year, Lattimore totaled 48 tackles, one INT, and eight passes defended, while allowing 269 yards and no TDs on 23 receptions all season, according to PlayerProfiler. At 27 years old, Lattimore still has plenty to give a team and would be a great pairing with Derek Stingley Jr.
However, it's worth noting there's an injury history involved with Lattimore. Last year Lattimore missed four games with an ankle sprain, 10 games with an abdomen strain in 2022, one game with a chipped thumb bone in 2021, and one game with an abdomen strain in 2020.