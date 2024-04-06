3 players we'd like to see the Houston Texans trade for
The Houston Texans made a surprising move this week, landing WR Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. With a projected $7.5M in cap space by Spotrac following the trade, the Texans still have room for another move. There aren't many holes left on the Texans roster that need to be solidified before the season, but a surprising trade isn't out of the question following the off-season they have had.
With question marks still at LB, DT, and CB, you should expect at least one more position to be filled before the draft in three weeks. At CB there's plenty available between the free agent market and trade candidates, but how much more draft picks are the Texans willing to give up? The Texans have shown a willingness to go all-in this year, and it showed by taking three years off of Diggs' contract to make it a one-year deal. With that being said, the Texans may be willing to "buy" another star player and set themselves even further away from other AFC Contenders.
They added another draft pick this year in the sixth round, stockpiling 2024 draft picks to give them the flexibility to trade a higher draft pick for a star player available for trade. Houston has nine draft picks to play with this year, including six on day three. They have the flexibility to move some early draft picks for another veteran and package up someday three draft picks to recoup the picks they hypothetically lose. Houston will be able to make a championship run this year while keeping their future bright for CJ Stroud and company.