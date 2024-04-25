3 Players the Texans hope fall to the second round
The Texans can land a solid potential starter in the second round
OT Amarius Mims GA
The Texans' offensive line last season was beat up by injury and their lack of depth on the line showed as the season went on. If the Texans can land a solid man up front like Amarius Mims out of Georgia, they can quickly add a huge amount of depth. Mims was mocked by multiple drafts to land in the beginning of the second round or the end of the first, just missing the Texans' grasp.
Mims would be a great potential fit for the Texans if he falls out of the first round and far enough down for the Texans to nab. The Texans do have a solid right tackle in Tytus Howard currently but he is undersized and even though the former first-round pick will be cheap this season, the next two years he will be very expensive and the Texans could look to trade him. Howard could prove to be a pro-bowl guard if the Texans draft Mims and they could instantly have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. This might not be a realistic option but Mims could also switch to guard get some experience and be a solid backup to either tackle.
Mims' 6'8" 340lb frame might be the thing that drives him into the first round, as he is a skilled lineman and multiple teams are looking to add depth to their line. The Texans could sure use him and would be lucky to have him fall that far into the second round, however, other potential starting guards will be available later in the draft. The Texans could add a guard or two in the third or fourth round that could provide the depth they need but they likely wouldn't be the game changer that Mims would to the Texans depth chart. No matter which direction they go with either of their second-round picks, they could use some depth in a few different positions.