3 New York Giants players we think could be trade targets come the trade deadline
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans and New York Giants are heading in opposite directions. The Texans are one of the best teams in the NFL with a young, star-studded quarterback ready to take his rightful spot among the league's elite. The Giants, however, have a mediocre quarterback on a truly terrible contract. There is hope that the Giants with Brian Daboll can turn things around in year three of his reign as head coach.
After all, Jones posted nearly 4,000 total yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022 under Daboll. He's capable of being a winning quarterback in this system but many don't think too highly of the sixth-year quarterback. The Giants do, however, as they went out and drafted a wide receiver sixth-overall i the 2024 NFL Draft, while also adding two other players at running back and tight end.
The Giants are trying to build around the man nicknamed 'Danny Dimes'. Even if only for one more season. Still, the team may not be in contention by the trade deadline, and there's always the chance that a full rebuild could be coming. If the club struggles and falls apart, then this preseason game against the Giants could serve as a talent evaluation of sorts.
These are three New York Giants players we want to see more of before the trade deadline.
Jon Runyan Jr.
The Texans need help at the offensive line. Especially at guard. We'll know how much help shortly but someone like Jon Runyan Jr. would be among the perfect options for the Texans. He's tall enough at 6'4 to play tackle and quick enough to play guard. He had a rough 2023 but he's a good starter. He may not be a Pro Bowl-caliber player, but if 2023 is his new normal, he may be an upgrade over the starting guards on the Texans. If Houston needs help at the offensive line spot come to the trade deadline, Runyan is on our short list (assuming New York falls apart).
Dexter Lawrence
This is a dream get for the Houston Texans. Dexter Lawrence is one of the best defensive tackles in the league currently and as he's about to turn 27, he's not going to stick around on a rebuilding team. If the Giants end the Jones Era or are about to, a 27-year-old Lawrence would fetch them a great return. Considering the Texans need help at defensive tackle, he would be a perfect get for Houston.
Devin Singletary
While I will stand on the idea that the Joe Mixon contract was among the worst decisions this front office has ever agreed to, I don't believe Mixon is washed. Barring injury, he'll hit 1,000 yards and be a suitable running back in this offense. That said, I worry about Dameon Pierce and Cam Akers as the primary backups. Akers isn't ripping up defenses as a runner so far in the preseason and he seems to be the best backup the Texans have. He may not be a great backup either. The Texans could be in need of upgrading the spot behind Mixon and who better than a player who knows the system already?