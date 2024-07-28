3 new faces at the Houston Texans training camp you may have forgotten about
The Houston Texans have been a team perpetually making headlines this past offseason. Signing and trading for countless former Pro Bowlers, this is a squad that looked at ways to get better in every single possible position known to man. They had a varying degree of success but for the most part the club did a great job getting better everywhere they could.
Even the defensive tackle position looks better on paper than it did for 2023. That's a low bar, admittedly, but still. Yet, not every name that came in from the offseason got the same level of notoriety and hype that Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter did. Some came in a little less excitement.
These are three of those names, who didn't get as much love as they should have. Resulting in, sadly, some fans forgetting they're even here.
Jacob Phillips
Coming over from the Cleveland Browns, Jacob Phillips is a player who could provide some help against the rushing attack, but he may be someone who has a hard time staying on the field. He's a solid player, no doubt about it, but he may not be good enough to take a starting job away from someone. Though, if anyone is replacable at linebacker, it may be Herny To'oto'o. If Phillips can get and stay healthy, while outperforming To'oto'o, Phillips may no longer be a name people forget about.
Tommy Townsend
Taylor Swift's favorite punter, Tommy Townsend, is now a Houston Texans player. The former Pro Bowler arrived in Houston with a fraction of a fraction of the hype that guys like Hunter and Diggs got. Yet, Townsend will likely be one of the more impactful players on the team, as he'll be a core reason why his team's defense has an excellent starting position.
Jerry Hughes
We're cheating here, as Jerry Hughes isn't "new". The defensive lineman has been here for what will now be his third season, making him a veteran player and one of the more tenured guys as well. Unlike others on the team, however, his contract did expire. After spending a few weeks looking at offers, the Texans brought him back. He'll likely be a roamer, going from outside to inside and everywhere else the team may need him. He went under the radar in 2023, but if he can muster up one more good season of production, Hughes may become a big part of the team's championship chase in 2024.