3 more NFL Draft prospects the Houston Texans need to stay away from
Just a few weeks ago, we gave you three prospects the Houston Texans need to stay away from. Whether that was injury history or play style, those 3 prospects aren't good fits for this Texans team. Now, just a few more days away from the NFL Draft, we'll give you another three prospects we don't like for the Texans.
A lot has happened since the last article, including a Stefon Diggs trade that likely took the Texans out of the WR mix until Day 3 of the draft. The Texans may have other positions higher on their draft board now, including running back and defensive tackle. Houston brought in players at both positions, but they still don't have a long-term solution there.
With their first pick coming on Day 2, a lot of the first-round talent will be off the board, but some may slip. Whether that's because of injury concerns, off-field concerns, or that position is loaded with talent. Either way, with both their early second-round selections, there will be good talent to choose from.
As we get into the draft week, teams, agents, and media may tell everyone something different, and as Bill Belichick said, only 12 hours before the draft begins are rumors actually true. Everything beforehand is smoke coming from teams trying to get players to fall to them, or agents trying to help their players' draft stock. The Texans will finalize their draft board this week, and likely won't have as many first-round grades on players as other teams do. Let's take a look at three more players the Texans need to stay away from.