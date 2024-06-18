3 more bold moves that could make the Houston Texans contenders
As the Houston Texans move past minicamp and go their separate ways until training camp begins in July, higher-ups saw where the team may have some issues. As such, they have an idea of where more moves need to be made. It may just be spring practice without any pads on, but minicamp does give teams a sense of where they’re headed, and what positions they’re weak at.
Houston already shocked the NFL world after free agency opened with the trades for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, but could other moves still be made? Of course, there’s always room for improvement, but the Texans must still be smart with any potential moves they make.
After an off-season of bold moves across the board, could there be more “bold” moves still to come? Let’s take a look at three more acquisitions they could make to make the Texans contenders in 2024.
Signing Jamal Adams to compete at linebacker
Yes, the same Jamal Adams who was a headcase for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. But this team doesn’t have pushovers on their coaching staff or in their front office. Adams must stay disciplined and out of the media with whatever team he signs with, and it should be Houston.
It was reported in May by ESPN’s Brady Henderson that the Seattle Seahawks would be willing to bring back Adams if he converted to linebacker, where his size has always suited him the best, it’s just happening now with his age. Adams brings not only experience but the versatility that the Texans have been coveting on their defense all off-season.
Trading for Najee Harris as a Dameon Pierce replacement
I’ve been on the trade Dameon Pierce train all off-season, and wouldn’t be surprised to see him moved for the right price. Houston drafted Jawhar Jordan in April as a future RB2 to Joe Mixon, pretty much solidifying Pierce’s fate, whether now or at the trade deadline. If it’s now, they’ll need a replacement, and who better than another pass catcher for CJ Stroud?
Najee Harris has had an inconsistent career so far with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He seems to have been replaced as an RB1 by Jaylen Warren and had his fifth-year option declined, making him a free agent after the season. Harris has a base salary of $2.4M and a cap hit of $4.1M for the 2024 season, allowing him to fit into Houston’s cap space at a relatively cheap price.
Trading for Jonathan Allen to create an unstoppable defensive line
The Texans' defensive line is already one of the best in the league, so adding a player like Allen can only further improve the unit. With a new regime in Washington, they could look to keep their star rusher in town, but if the Texans can blow them away with an offer, they could be forced to take that deal. Houston doesn’t have very many draft picks in 2025, with only six as of right now. However, if they unload players like Dameon Pierce, one of their backup quarterbacks, and a wide receiver who won’t make the team, they’ll build their draft picks up again after acquiring Allen.
A trade makes sense for both sides. New head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters may look for a fresh start and avoid another outburst if the team has a losing season again. And for the Texans, they get a quality pass rusher who will be around for a long time.