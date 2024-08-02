3 Houston Texans' who impressed in the Hall of Fame game
Safety Calen Bullock
The Texans saw exactly what they wanted from their future starter. Bullock was all over the field last night, totaling five tackles, and delivered a big hit to knock the ball free from Bears tight end Tommy Sweeney. As he fights for Jimmie Ward’s starting spot, big plays like that will help him see the field much sooner. At the combine, Bullock measured in at 6’2 188, but he played much bigger than that, and it showed on that hit.
Whether the Texans view Bullock as a future starter, or somebody that can play right now, one thing is for certain. The duo of Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock is going to be a very good one for years to come. The Texans' unofficial depth chart that they released before the Hall of Fame game listed Bullock as the backup to Jalen Pitre. I would imagine that’s how they open up the season barring some major development to Pitre/Ward.
Last night was a solid first game for Bullock and one that they can take a lot from, both good and bad. He showed flashes of elite potential, and if they ever moved Pitre to nickel, Bullock would come in and be a fine starter.