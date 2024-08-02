3 Houston Texans' who impressed in the Hall of Fame game
Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson
Last year's sixth-round pick, Xavier Hutchinson, will have a tougher time cracking this 53-man roster than he did last year. In a loaded wide receiver room, if you aren’t one of the top four, you’re fighting for a roster spot every day. For the receivers on the backend of the roster, like Hutchinson, it’s tougher to stand out. Yet Hutchinson is trying to do just that. In last night's game, Hutchinson totaled five receptions for 56 yards including a 20-yard reception. He proved to be a reliable target for Davis Mills time after time during the game.
When Hutchinson made the roster last year, he mainly played on special teams. However, the Texans are likely going to keep six receivers on this roster. Unless he can beat out one of Noah Brown or Ben Skowronek, he won’t be a part of the six they keep. However, that doesn’t take away from the strong summer he’s been having. He has made a lot of big-time catches in training camp, and those turned into big plays last night.
The Texans are sure to get trade calls on positions they’re deep at, as I mentioned earlier. If he continues to play like this, a team is going to take notice. He’s capable of not only playing on special teams but on offense as well. He needs more time to develop, but his continued progress on offense can’t go unnoticed.