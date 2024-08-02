3 Houston Texans' who impressed in the Hall of Fame game
Quarterback Davis Mills
Mills dominated in his first true game action since December of last year. He threw for 102 yards and one touchdown on 10/13 passing with a 124.5 passer rating, including a 27-yard pass to Ben Skowronek as he evaded pressure. In a year where Houston may only keep two quarterbacks on their roster, Mills will have to have three more games like this to take the job from Case Keenum. Entering his fourth year, Mills has had questions surrounding him ever since he was drafted. From whether he can start to whether he can be the QB2 on this roster.
Now in a contract year, Mills isn’t playing for a huge extension like we just saw Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa receive. He’s playing for a backup role on somebody’s roster. Whether that’s in Houston or somewhere else, games like this help his case around the league. He was able to show Houston and the 31 other teams that he can be a good backup and can step in when needed.
It’s clear Mills has grown since the last time we saw him in-game action, even if it was against third-string defenders. Now he just needs to show that consistently through these final preseason games and in training camp.